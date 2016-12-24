Akwa Ibom gov, speaker empower 200 Nsit Ubium indigenes, 115 students

To tackle poverty and boost the war against recession, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke, have empowered about 200 indigenes of Nsit Ubium State Constituency, granted scholarship to 115 students and donated computers and textbooks to five selected secondary schools.

The empowerment packages were announced on Wednesday when Hon Luke held his third constituency briefing and thanksgiving for the one year anniversary of his emergence as speaker at the Nsit Ubium Local Council headquarters.

Luke, while thanking God at the the colourful ceremony that attracted prominent Nigerians from all parts of the country including House of Assembly speakers of Kebbi, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Bayelsa as well as Lt. Colonel Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua, younger brother to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who represented the Yar’Adua family, said the gesture was part of his appreciation to the people and to empower them in line with his campaign promises.