APC chieftain denies link with suspected killers of DSP

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Barrister Austin Nwaokocha, has denied any link with the suspected killers of DSP Muhammad Alkali and his orderly, during the December 10 legislative rerun elections in Rivers State.

Media reports had indicated that the main suspect arrested by the police in the killing of DSP Alkali of Mopol 48 and his orderly in Ujuii, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State was seen with Barrister Nwaokocha before the killing was carried out.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had on Wednesday alleged that the suspects arrested by the police over the death of Alkali were with the former commissioner on the election day, noting that they were released after their initial arrest.

However, Nwokocha, who was the commissioner of power throughout the administration of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, said the killers were unnecessarily dragging him into the killing.

Advertisement

He said he was being targeted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for joining the APC, noting that his arrest on the day of election was illegal and that those arrested with him had no link with the murdered police officers. He alleged that over 200 APC supporters were murdered by PDP agents stressing most of the communities where the deceased hailed from have been deserted.

“It is therefore condemnable that these same characters extended their dastardly acts to the law enforcement agents who came to maintain peace during the December 10th legislative rerun elections.

“What I found most shocking and amazing however , in this sad, most regrettable and ignoble act and situation is the determination of the leadership of the mischief makers to ensure that this one killing two many on the 10th of December, 2016 of our dear lawmen be credited to my person.

“”Let me say without equivocation that there is no iota of truth in this fabricated allegation. On the said election day, I was one person who conducted myself peacefully throughout the exercise against all provocation.

“I chose the path of rectitude from birth, in defence of my responsible pedigree. Those who have chosen the path of crime and infamy must have the courage to stand and own up to their acts,” Nwaokocha said.