Kogi govt discovers 874 workers with forged certificates

Kogi State Workers Screening Review and Complains Committee said 874 workers were discovered to have used forged credentials to gain employment into the state civil service.

The chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Yusufu Okala, stated this yesterday while presenting the report to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The committee which disclosed the shocking news at the presentation of the report, equally stated that some public servants with excellent results could neither write nor read, adding that some even spoke through an interpreter when they appeared before the committee.

He further revealed that the pay roll was saturated with names of pupils and students of the highly placed in the state who were not on the state’s employ.

Chief of staff to the governor, Mr. Edward David Onoja, said that the previous government owed backlogs of salaries and the money was diverted to their private pockets while the civil servants were suffering.

“The over bloated public service will take large chunk of state resources but add little value to the system,” he stated.

He therefore explained that the decision of the governor to conduct the screening was to weed out ghost workers and un – intended beneficiaries from the pay roll.

He commended the committee for staking their necksfor the assignment.