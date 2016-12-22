Gov. Dankwambo presents N85.6bn 2017 budget to Gombe Assembly

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has presented to the House of Assembly an N85.6 billion budget proposal for 2017 tagged “Budget of sustainability”.

At the presentation on Thursday, Dankwambo said the budget was aimed at sustaining the tempo of development that was kickstarted in May 2011.

“We committed to providing a secured livelihood to the people of Gombe state and to restore their continued confidence in our governance system,” he said.

“I therefore present to the Honourable House the proposal of the 2017 Budget of sustainability to the tune of N85.billion for your deliberations and passage for the progress of Gombe State”, he said.

Dankwambo said that his administration would continue to transform the education sector and provide infrastructure that would make economic and social activities viable for the people.

He said his government would implement safety Net program especially for the youth, women, the SMEs and the entire people in the state.

His government would also continue the programmed of agricultural transformation that would make commercial and Small holder farming viable and attractive as means of diversifying the economy of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that works and infrastructure ministry sector has the highest share of N9.4 billion.

Alhaji Nasiru Nono, Speaker of the House commended the governor over his performance in implementing 2016 budget. He also pledged the cooperation of members with the executive to ensure the development of the state.