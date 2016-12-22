Nigeria’s change mantra‘ll cut across Africa – Akufo-Addo

Nigeria laid the foundation for the change that is gradually sweeping across other African countries by electing President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 presidential election.

Ghana’s President-elect Dr Nana Akufo-Addo stated this in his keynote speech at the 11th edition of The Future Awards Africa, held at in Lagos.

“I want to Thank Nigerians for their support before, during and after the just concluded Ghana’s presidential election. The change mantra Nigerians voted for and started in the continent’s political space is what is gradually sweeping across African countries.

“Gambians also followed the foot steps of Nigeria in the their last election. They also pitched their tents under the canopy of the change mantra, the same thing happened in Ghana and we are optimistic it will be a continental affair.

“The masses and the youths in Nigeria stick with president Buhari. They bought into his vision of a change Nigeria and they gave him their mandate by casting their vote rightly and wisely and that explains what happened in Ghana during the presidential election,” Ghana’s President-elect said.

The Future Awards Africa, called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes is the prizes given annually to celebrate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

Advertisement

In attendance at this year’s award were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Kayode Fayemi, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi’s and the convener of the Bring Back our Girls campaign group, Obiageli Ezekwesili.

In their company as they received the Ghana President-elect into the forum were some notable celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Some of them were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu, Editor of ThisDay Style, Ruth Osime; Nigerian Singer Timi Dakolo and other young inspiring and successful Nigerians who have shaped youths and lifestyles in the continent through their skills, vocations, technology and innovations.

In the 105 nominees identified across 21 categories, 21 youths were referred to as the key young players that have shaped the continent most and were presented with awards.

Some of the winners were: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Yemi Alade, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Theodora Mogo, Osas Ajibade, Kehinde Paul, Dr.Salihu Dansuki, Ifeanyi Orajaka, Tosin Ajibade, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Evans Akanno, Julius Adewopo, Adeola Osunkojo, Chika Oduah, Bolanle Olukanni, Ayo Thompson and Mark Okoye.