Army warns of escapee Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian Army has warned the public that quite a number of Boko Haram terrorists are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere.

This is due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest.

Therefore, members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, have been requested to be extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, stated this on Thursday.

“The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.

“We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that,” the Army statement read.