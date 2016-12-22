Advertisement

Adegboruwa writes Senate, AGF over Magu’s status

Adegboruwa writes Senate, AGF over Magu’s status
Lagos lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Thursday wrote the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mahmud Malami (SAN), seeking clarification on the status of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In the letter to Saraki, Adegboruwa is demanding official clarification of Senate’s position on Magu’s status.

Advertisement

He also asked for the record of Senate’s proceeding of December 15 when the upper legislative chamber declined to confirm Magu.

Adegboruwa asked Malami to confirm Magu’s status at EFCC and the capacity he currently functions.

Both requests, Adegboruwa said, were in line with Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees the right of any citizen to have access to information from any public official on any matter.

Adegboruwa said he expects to receive their responses in seven days as stated under section 4 of the FOI Act.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER



Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.