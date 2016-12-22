Adegboruwa writes Senate, AGF over Magu’s status

Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Thursday wrote the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mahmud Malami (SAN), seeking clarification on the status of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In the letter to Saraki, Adegboruwa is demanding official clarification of Senate’s position on Magu’s status.

He also asked for the record of Senate’s proceeding of December 15 when the upper legislative chamber declined to confirm Magu.

Adegboruwa asked Malami to confirm Magu’s status at EFCC and the capacity he currently functions.

Both requests, Adegboruwa said, were in line with Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees the right of any citizen to have access to information from any public official on any matter.

Adegboruwa said he expects to receive their responses in seven days as stated under section 4 of the FOI Act.