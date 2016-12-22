No plastic rice in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole on Thursday debunked claims by the Nigeria Customs Service that it recently impounded 102 bags of plastic rice in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Adewole said on his Twitter handle @isaacfadewole that he had been briefed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control that preliminary tests on the impounded consignment revealed that the claims were unfounded.

He promised that NAFDAC would soon release the results of its test to the public and urged Nigerians to remain calm.

The tweets read: “I have just been briefed by DG @NafdacAgency on plastic rice reports. Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims. Tests conducted; floating – negative, cooking – normal, odour normal, color – off white rice grains, moisture – 13.0, pre-ashing – normal. @nafdacagency will release detailed findings to public as soon as it concludes investigations. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm for now.”

The agency’s claim had raised fears among Nigerians.

BBC correspondent in Nigeria, Martin Patience, had stated on Wednesday that he inspected the consignment at the Ikeja warehouse of the Federal Operations Unit of Customs and noticed it had a chemical odour.

However, there are suspicions that the claim may be targeted at demarketing some unnamed rice importers.

Videos of plastic rice purportedly being produced at some unnamed Chinese factories have been circulating on Youtube in recent months.