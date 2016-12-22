Another 21 Chibok girls regain freedom

Another set of 21 of the Chibok girls kidnapped on April 14, 2014 by Bok Haram terrorists in Chibok, Borno State have regained their freedom.

A report Thursday evening by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) said the girls were brought to Yola International Airport in the Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.

The report did not provide further details but indicated that the girls are on their way to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.