Yuletide: Peace corps urges Nigerians to be security conscious

The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr Dickson Akoh, has urged Nigerians to be vigilant and security conscious during the yuletide season.

Akoh who was speaking at the media interaction to mark the end of the year,also urged Nigerians to imbibe the true spirit of the Christmas season which are humility, forgiveness, peace, arms giving, and sharing of love especially for the poor and hopeless.

He added that the Peace Corps will continue to do whatever it could to ensure peace in country and revealed that the organisation has opened its state commands and has also extended it’s activities to all the states of the federation.

While speaking on the achievement of the organisation this year, Akoh stated that the passage of a Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps by the both chambers of the National Assembly has been the organisation’s highest achievement.

He stated that the misgiving that the organisation will be will be a drain pipe on government resources was unrealistic as the nation was under policed even with many security agencies available in the nation.

The National commandant stated that the PCN apart from creating job opportunities for the Nigerian youths will also play a significant role in the nation’s security.

“Just last week, the National Bureau of Statistics released a report indicating that youth unemployment has risen to 19.8 per cent. This worrisome development, if no decisive action is taken to address the situation and adequate engaged or pre-occupy the youths, portends danger to the peace and security of this great nation,” he said.