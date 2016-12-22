DSS accuses Wike of sponsoring protests in Abuja

The Department of State Services has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, of sponsoring protests in Abuja.

It also accused the governor of planning to use the protests to disrupt public peace in strategic federal government offices in Abuja and its environs.

The DSS said that the plot behind the alleged protests was to provoke a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory.

The DSS stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mr. Tony Opuiyo.

He said the sinister plot by Wike to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace was discovered during an intelligence gathering.

He said the plan was aimed at causing crisis during the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

However, Wike denied the allegation, wondering whether those who protested against him in the past were also sponsored.

He said he had nothing to do with the man being accused of organising the protests.

But the DSS insisted that Wike had secured the services of Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, a Personal Aide to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to mobilise those described as hoodlums to execute the plan.

Opuiyo stated that the aim of the plot was to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light.