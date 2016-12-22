Court slams N1m bail on man for alleged N4m fraud

A Wuse Zone 2 Senior Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted one Aliyu Lamba bail of N1million‎ for allegedly defrauding a woman of N4million.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Teribo Jim, granted the defendant bail with one surety who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 12 and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Jim also ordered that the documents of the surety must be verified by the prosecutor, Haruna Musa and adjourned hearing till Jan. 22.

The defendant, a resident of Airport Road, Kaduna State is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Earlier, Musa had told the court that one Safiya Ahmadu of Wuse 2, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station on Nov. 24.

He also told the court that sometime in October 2015, the defendant introduced himself to the complaint as a confidant of the FCT Minister.

He said that the defendant also claimed to be close to some senior staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the defendant said that he would facilitate the acquisition and processing of a plot of land in Karimo, Abuja for the complainant.

Musa said that the defendant fraudulently collected N2.5million from the complainant which was paid into one Bala Bappa’s account in Guaranty Trust Bank.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also received N500,000 cash from the complainant, while N1 million was paid into the defendant’s account with First Bank Plc.

He further said that the defendant received a total sum of N4million from the complainant with a promise to hand over the original documents early in year 2016.

Musa said that the defendant defaulted, refused to refund the money and also started avoiding the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, consequent upon which Musa urged the court to fix a date for trial.

Defence counsel Collins Ayuba, thereafter, applied for bail in favour of his client, while assuring the court that a reliable surety would be provided if bail was granted.