Yobe govt decries inclusion of fake names in pension vouchers

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe on Thursday decried inclusion of fake names in the payment vouchers of pensions and gratuities of retired local government staff in the state.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Damaturu, Gaidam said payment of retirees’ entitlement were delayed following discovery that some names appeared several times in the payment vouchers.

“Government has been working tirelessly to sort out the irregularities to commence payment of both pension and gratuities to the affected staff.

“We currently have a bill of N2.2 billion for gratuities of the local government retirees, but that has to be sorted out first before commencement of the payment,” he said.

On payment of civil servants’ entitlement, Gaidam said the state government had been spending N50 million monthly, adding that the state had received N10.1 billion from the Federal Government to settle outstanding salaries and pensions.

“I am happy to say that Yobe government is not owing salary and gratuity to civil servants, we have been up to date and will use part of the money to develop the state.”

About N15 million was realized at the launch of the emblem with the state government making the highest donation of N10 million.