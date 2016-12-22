El-Rufai meets Buhari over attacks in Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the renewed violence in parts of the state.

The state government had on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state following the Tuesday attack on the governor’s convoy.

The governor and his entourage were reportedly pelted with stones and some of the vehicles were damaged after the governor addressed some demonstrators.

Speaking with State House correspondents, El-Rufai confirmed that he had at the closed door meeting with the President informed him about the security situation in the state and efforts being made to put the situation under control.

He said he was receiving tremendous support from the President on how to stabilise the state.

The governor said, “I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna, what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.

“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.”

Reacting to criticism that he was planning to impose curfew on the affected areas on Christmas Day, the governor said the curfew for that day would be for only 12 hours.

While saying he should not be blamed for the development, El-Rufai said the state government decided to impose curfew because of what he called the irresponsible behaviour of some people.

“Well, we have curfew even on Christmas Day but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm. It is because of the security situation.

“I do not think the state government should be blamed. Those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.

“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people,” the governor concluded.

The Kaduna State Security Council had on Wednesday said it decided to impose curfew in the affected areas based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in there.