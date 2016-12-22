Ondo workers protest, picket AG’s office over unpaid salaries

The labour union leaders in Ondo State on Thursday stormed the office of the Accountant-General of the state to protest against the alleged non-released of their salaries by the Accountant-General, Mr. Fredrick Ajibokun.

The union leaders, led by the Chairmen of the Joint Negotiating Council and the Trade Union Congress in the state, Mr. Sunday Adeleye and Mr. Soladoye Ekundayo, converged at the entrance of the AG’s office, chanting various solidarity songs.

They insisted that the AG would not go out of the office until he gave approval for the payment of their money.

They also alleged that the state governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, and the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Yele Ogundipe, have ordered the AG to pay the workers before Christmas but Ajibokun allegedly refused.

Advertisement

Speaking on the protest, Adeleye explained that the union leaders recently met the governor who assured them that workers would be paid a month salary to have money for the Christmas celebration.

He also alleged the AG deliberately wanted to delay the payment for no reason as he (AG) would be retiring on Friday, saying if he left the office on Thursday, the workers might not get their salaries until January.

He explained “About four days ago, we met with the governor and the commissioner for finance who directed the AG to pay the workers salaries so that everybody can go home with something for the Christmas.