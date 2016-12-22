Ibori not under house arrest, surveillance – aide

Media office of the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has denied that there were conditions attached to his release from prison custody on Wednesday.

Ibori regained his freedom after six years in a British prison and there have been reports that he would not be allowed to leave London until after his property forfeiture trial.

But his media assistant, Tony Eluemunor, said Ibori was not placed under any police restrictions and does not have to report to the police office weekly as was reported in the media.

‎”Ibori was not placed under and police surveillance with intent to monitor his movements.‎ Even a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report of Wednesday, entitled “Nigerian ex-Governor James Ibori Released From UK Jail” stated that much‎,” Eluemunor stated.

Advertisement

Quoting the report, Eluemunor said ‎an application by the Home Office that Ibori be electronically tagged and subject to strict curfew conditions was rejected by the trial judge, Justice Juliet May, Queen’s Counsel.

“The position of the Secretary of State, as very candidly set out by Mr Birdling (representing the Home Secretary), is that she accepts that there is an argument that she has no power to detain him.

“I have decided that the balance of convenience falls heavily in favour of his (Ibori’s) immediate release. I am not prepared to impose conditions involving tagging or curfews,” the statement quoted the judge.

‎Eluemunor said the clarification became necessary because of the conflicting reports in the media over the terms guiding Ibori’s release.