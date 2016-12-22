We’ve spent N54.762bn on roads in Ondo – Mimiko

The Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has disclosed that his administration expended a total of N54.762 billion on construction of roads alone since its inception, besides other outstanding financial commitments in the road sector.

Mimiko stated this at the official commissioning of NEPA-Arakala Road Project, Bus Shelters and Terminals in Akure, the state capital on Thursday.

The governor revealed that the Arakala dualisation which is being commissioned ,was to be undertaken alongside with the dualisation of Oba- Adesida road in 1977,but was jettisioned for lack of political will to relocate the ancient buildings,shrines and artefacts along the corridors of this project.

Mimiko noted that this has therefore pegged the developmental stride for over 30 years as successive administration towed this line of developmental inertia for this same lack of political will.

According to him, our people were left to bear the burden of this indiscretion as the safety and security of the traders, commuters and even dwellers could no longer be guaranteed.

The governor said for his administration to succeessfully dualised the road without any controversy, “A total number of 439 houses was enumerated, and compensation totalling N987,358,985 only was paid to the affected landlords.

His words: we are proud to be part of history and a government that benchmarked good road infrastructure, consistent street light, consistent bus shuttle facility, geometric increase of dualised roads from 2 to 8 while another one is just commencing at Ikare Akoko.

“I wish to emphasize at this junction that while we were working on this road, we were also fixing other roads simultaneously especially within the Akure metropolis .

Mimiko however appealed to the people of the State to consider the roads as personal and collective heritage and also a resource, which they we all have individual and collective duty to protect and preserve.

Addressing the gathering earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro disclosed that “successive administrations had tried since 1976 to dislike the road but found it impossible embark on it due to the opposition of the landlord and traditional chiefs.”

This, he explained further that “the road is home to ancient shrines and site revered by the Akure people.”

Aside other traffic defects on the road, Adegbenro mentioned that the existing single carriageway of 7.3m width was too small to accommodate the traffic on the road.

“Also, no provision for walkways and parking lot along the road resulting in heavy jam pad of pedestrian with shops along the road almost entering the carriageway.”

He said these made the present administration to construct the 2.4km road to accommodate the current traffic and designed to be a dual carriage ways with 7.3m width each.

The Commissioner recounted that “1100 by 600x150mm thick cover drain of 4.8km length was constructed for provision of adequate drainage system and to serve as pedestrian walkways along both sides of the road.

“And intervals service ducts were constructed for service lines that may likely be drawn along the corridor in future; 200mm thick stone base and 90mm thick asphalt was laid on road surface to accommodate heavy axis loads.”

Other facilities included 14 bus shelters, two bus terminals and three big parking lots of 1000 capacity were constructed to curtail traffic congestion on the road.

“Illumination on the road in the night was also taken care by constructing bright street light installed along the concrete median of the road,” he said.