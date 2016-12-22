3 remanded over alleged arms deal in Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded three men over alleged illegal arms deal and membership of a militia group.

Stephen Ijachi, Eric Otache and Emmanuel Ikechukwu were charged on three counts before Magistrate Isaac Ajim.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Daniel Kwaghlaade, told the court that the accused were arrested at the Riverside Hotel, Makurdi.

He said that the police recovered from them, two Barretta pistols with 16 rounds of live ammunition, a bunch of charms, a green beret, a wallet containing complimentary and automated teller machine cards and N1,152,620.

The prosecutor also said that the police recovered a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 679 DC from the accused.

He said that the accused told the police during interrogation that two men simply named as Daudu and Dogo, who were still at large, sent them with the money to purchase three AK 47 riffles.

“The accused persons further told the police that the fleeing men wanted to use the riffles to fight Fulani herdsmen in Apa/Agatu,” he submitted.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 33 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011.

However, the court did not take the plea of the accused, for want of jurisdiction.

The magistrate remanded them in prison custody and adjourned the case till March 6 for mention.