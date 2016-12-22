Bayelsa State government on Thursday unveiled plans to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which include the introduction of a unified taxes collection policy.

Disclosing this during his visit to some of the collection centres in Yenagoa, the state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, said the visit was sequel to the reported activities of some of the collectors at the various centres.

He said it was sad to note that in spite of the transparency policy of the present administration, some people are still indulging in fraudulent act which is affecting revenue drive of the government.

To checkmate this fraudulent act, the Deputy Governor disclosed that as from 2017, the government is introducing a cashless policy in the collection of taxes.

According to him, as from 2017, there will be a booklet highlighting the taxes to be paid into the coffer of government. Also, the taxes will be paid through Point of Sale payment, (POS), instead of the previous policy of cash payment.

Rear Admiral Jonah said this policy was aimed at checkmating fraudulent practices among the collectors and boost the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR).

The state, according to him can no longer rely on monthly allocation from the Federation Account, as evidence in 2016 had shown that any state that want to survive the present economic recession need to look inward.

Also, he warned the collectors and security operatives at the various centres against harassing the innocent public, rather they should be noble in their approach.

Speaking in the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Mr. Seipulu said as from 2017, the collectors at the various centres would be wearing uniform with their names tag on it.

He added that there would be a bill board with the prices on it so all motorist can read and know how much to pay via POS, submitting that all of this is to ensure zero fraudulent activities.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite lauded the Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Administration for the step it has taken to restore sanctity and sanity in all sectors.

Obuebite adds that with the new method that would be introduced from January 2017, the government can now checkmate the activities of those responsible to collect tax at the entrance posts of the state, as well as have a proper knowledge of how much the state is getting in terms of IGR from tax.

He concluded by saying that the era of extorting from business men and women who come into the state has ended and used the opportunity to thank the Deputy governor for championing leading the team.