Katsina targets N34bn from Paris club refunds, development partners

The Special Adviser to Katsina State Governor on Budget and Economic Planning, Abdullahi Imam, has said budget proposal of the government for 2017 will be financed partly with N20 billion Paris and London Clubs’ refunds while targeting N14 billion capital receipt from development partners.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state had on 20th December presented a budget proposal of N140 billion for next year tagged: “Budget of Stabilization,” to the Katsina State House of Assembly.

In an overview of the 2017 estimates giving to journalists in Katsina, Imam said the recurrent revenue to finance the budget stands at N75.6 billion, adding that the loan for roads and infrastructure coupled with refunds from the Paris Club aspect of the budget was about N25 billion.

Imam, who said the expected closing bank balance of the budget proposal is about N25 billion, noted that about N48 billion was earmarked as allocation for recurrent services to ministries, department and agencies while N92 billion was set aside as capital expenditures of the government establishments.

The Special Adviser also harped on the significance of about N16 billion allocation to works (roads) and about eight billion naira proposed for environment in the budget, saying the estimates were in line with “Restoration Agenda of the government.”

He explained that the attention accorded to environment among the top priority areas of the government was sequel to the need to reduce cases of over flooding and other environmental challenges.

The governor’s aide further posited that in spite of the prevailing lean financial resources, the Masari administration would complete all on-going projects, rehabilitate and upgrade dilapidated structures in addition to executing new ones.

On 2016 budget performance, Imam said out of about N31 billion total fund available for capital services, about N23 billion was released to MDAs in the state as at November 31, this year.