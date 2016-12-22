Buhari greets veteran journalist Oyebola at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned journalist, author and publisher, Chief Areoye Oyebola, who clocks 80 on December 23.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, joined the entire media industry, publishers, family and friends of Chief Oyebola in celebrating the lofty achievements of the octogenarian, who variously served as Editor of Daily Times, Commissioner in Oyo State, and the board of many public and private institutions.

Advertisement

According to him, the patriotism and commitment displayed by Chief Oyebola in nation building has been clearly demonstrated in his early participation in politics, and relentless pursuit of justice and fairness in joining NADECO and Afenifere during the troubling times of Nigeria’s democracy.

Buhari also commended the untiring efforts of the veteran journalist and publisher in contributing to the development of Nigeria through the writing of many articles and books over many years, and most recently his courage to start an NGO, Movement for Nigeria’s Total Transformation (MNTT).