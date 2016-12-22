Ex-Benue LG boss arrested with cache of firearms

A former local government Chairman in Benue State and two other persons have been apprehended by police for allegedly being in possession of a cache of dangerous weapons.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested yesterday at Ogobia, Ugboju area of Otukpo.

According to a source, who preferred anonymity, the trio are currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in Makurdi, where they are undergoing interrogation.

The source said the arrest may not be unconnected with the communal crisis that has led to several killings and destruction of property in Ogobia, Ugboju.

He said: “They may have also been arrested for the alleged mobilisation of militant youths, who went about killing, maiming and burning down property of those perceived as political enemies.

Advertisement

“That is why people are insisting on the prosecution of those involved in the killings of innocent persons and several destruction of properties carried out in the community, because nobody should be seen to be above the law.”

It was gathered that moves were on to get the trio out of police net, but the moves were being resisted by those who lost loved ones to the bloodbath in the area.

Contacted, the state police spokesman, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu, confirmed the arrest and recovery of cache of firearms.

He said: “One English pump action, two double-barrelled and two single-barrelled guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects, who are still undergoing interrogation.”