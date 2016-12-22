Ex-Gov. Ibori is a ‘great pride’ to Nigeria – Delta Speaker

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, has reacted to the release of former governor, James Ibori, from prison.

Igbuya in a statement said Ibori remained polular in the state because of his fighting spirit and numerous achievements.

Igbuya praised Ibori for advancing the cause of Nigeria even while in detention.

He described the former Delta State governor as a rallying point and a source of great pride and strength to Nigerians.

The speaker, who expressed excitement on the release of the ex-governor, also praised the legal team.

He commended the ex-governor for inspiring many Nigerians to greater heights, contributing significantly to the electoral fortunes of key political actors in the country and succeeding in the art of governance.

“Chief James Ibori loves Nigeria more than any other thing. He made great sacrifices on several occasions to demonstrate this love.

“James Ibori is a pillar in Delta State”, the statement added.