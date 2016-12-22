Kwara LGs share N200m as teachers get N900m for December

The sixteen local government councils in Kwara State are to share a total of N200, 194, 616.01 for the month of December, 2016.

This figure includes the 10 per cent of the State government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) distributable for the month, representing N41, 419, 626.38.

The State Commissioner For Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, disclosed this on Tuesday after the State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held in Ilorin.

He said after deductions for previous loan repayment, the net statutory allocation for the LGs stood at N1, 133, 345, 363.06.

Alhaji Banu stated that N900m was allocated for the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), while the sum of N73, 570, 373.43 was released for the LG pensioners’ arrears.

Advertisement

The Finance Commissioner disclosed that the LG’s allocation will be augmented with N400million being the balance of the N1b released to the LGs as their share of N5b received by the State in respect of the London and Paris Club loan refund.

He said that considering the huge shortfall in the December federal allocation for the LGs, the N400m will assist the councils in meeting their salary and pension obligation for the month

Alhaji Banu, therefore, urged the LG TIC chairmen to ensure that the funds are judiciously used for salary payment, while assuring that the state government will continue to make efforts to ensure salaries are paid promptly.