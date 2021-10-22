216 students bag first class degrees at Covenant university

The Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, says 216 students bagged First Class Honours in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Adebayo said this on Friday in Ota during the institution’s 16th Convocation Ceremony, the Conferment of Doctorate Degrees and Presentation of Prizes.

According to him, 1,681 students graduated for the 2020/2021 academic session.

This comprised 216 students who made first-class honours; 719-second class upper honours; 435-second class lower; third-class 30 and 281 postgraduate students.

The vice-chancellor added that the institution has been working to get accreditation for all its programme.

Adebayo said that leadership had been the major challenge of Africa, adding that the institution is working assiduously to equip its graduates with the required potential to proffer solutions to these problems.

“The covenant university is on a mission to restore the dignity of the black race which is attainable through quality research,” he said.

He congratulated parents for the milestone accomplished on their children and bringing the vision to pass.

Adebayo advised graduating students to let their difficulties be turned into opportunities to succeed.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the institution, Dr David Oyedepo, stressed the need for graduands to be purpose-driven to live a meaningful and impactful life.

Oyedepo urged them to approach life with a contributor’s mentality and they would make the most of it.

“Go and add value to your world by having a positive thinking and commitment to life contribution which is what makes men women of exploit,” he said.

Newsmen also report that Ms Asaka Ewerechukwu, a graduate of Computer and Information Science, College of Sciences, emerged as the best graduating student, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00.