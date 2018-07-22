A total of 2, 150 prospective corps members are expected to take part in the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government of Kwara.

NYSC State Coordinator in Kwara, Mrs Tosin Ikupolati made this known on Sunday in a statement signed by the PRO, Dipo Morakinyo, in Ilorin.

She said NYSC was ready and prepared for the 21-day Batch B orientation course scheduled to hold between Tuesday, July 24 and Monday, August 13, 2018.

Ikupolati said logistics and all other necessary materials needed to execute a hitch-free orientation exercise the state has been adequately put in place.

“Major repairs and replacement of some camp facilities have already been accomplished in the camp.

“All the security apparatus in the state has already been mobilised to secure the camp environment all through the camping exercise.

“The Police and other security operatives are to report to the camp, 48hours, before the commencement of the exercise,” she added.

Ikupolati said registration of Corps members for the orientation would close by midnight on July 25 while swearing in ceremony and the official opening of the camp will take place on Thursday July 26, 2018.

She added that the camp would be declared opened by the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, while the Chief Judge of the State will administer oath on the new Corps members.

The State Coordinator expressed appreciation to the State Government for its efforts towards the hosting of prospective Corps members.

Ikupolati urged the prospective Corps members to leave their various destinations in good time, in other to avoid night journey.

She wished them journey mercies and God guidance as they travel to Kwara state for the orientation.