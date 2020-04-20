<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





213 British nationals were Monday evacuated from Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on a British Airways flight BA9157 .

The evacuation of the British nationals is as a result of the current corona virus pandemic in Nigeria. Several European countries have recently also evacuated their nationals from Nigeria. United States of America had also evacuated its own citizens who were willing to leave the country.

The British Airways aircraft, a Boeing 747 with registration number G-CIVO and 22 crew members landed the Lagos airport at about 1.22pm. The aircraft departed at about 4pm with 235 persons on board after the completion of screening and boarding formalities.





Yesterday evacuation is coming after 136 South Africa nationals were on April 12th also airlifted out of Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The evacuation made South Africa the ninth country to evacuate their citizens out of the country as a result of the current corona virus in Nigeria.

The South Africa Airways SA2259 flight conducted with Airbus 346 with registration number ZS -SNB arrived Nigeria on April 12th afternoon with 17 passengers, including the crew members, already aboard.

After the screening of the passengers and boarding formalities, the flight departed the Lagos Airport at night with the 137 passengers and crew straight to Johannesburg, South Africa.