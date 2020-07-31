



At least 212 Nigerians stranded in Cairo, Egypt due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has said.

Announcing via Twitter on Friday, NIDCOM said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It explained that the 212 evacuees tested negative for coronavirus before departing Khartoum, adding that they would undergo another Covid-19 test in the country.

It added that the returnees would undergo 14-day isolation in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

EVACUATION UPDATE 31/07/2020. .@EGYPTAIR conveying 212 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 1350HRS today 31st of July, 2020 from Cairo.

