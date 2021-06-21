The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 21-year-old man, John Kelechi, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly peddling in Cannabis.

The defendant is facing a count charge of drug trafficking.

The charge is marked FHC/L/106c/2021.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on May 21.





Aernan said that the defendant was arrested at Ikota Second Gate, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly dealing in hemp weighing 750g.

According to the prosecutor, Cannabis along with Cocaine and Heroin are classified as prohibited in the NDLEA Schedule.

He said that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which provides for life imprisonement if convicted.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.