No fewer than 21 persons were reported killed, while several others sustained injuries following a raid, Friday night, on Dowayan village in Demsa Local Council of Adamawa State.

The attack was carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen, residents told newsmen, yesterday, in Yola.

The assailants, who have allegedly been unleashing terror on Numan, Demsa and Girei local councils, were said to have struck around 8:00 p.m., burning down villages and destroying property worth millions of naira.

The Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Police Command, Superintendent Othman Abubakar, confirmed the incident, describing it as a reprisal by the herdsmen.

He said: “On June 18, it was reported by our officers from Demsa that some youths attacked a Fulani settlement and burnt it.

One Alhaji Shehu engaged the services of Fulani militias to guard his house. Yesterday (Friday) night, some members of a vigilance group in Demsa attacked Alhaji Shehu’s house, killed two of his children, and crisis broke out.”

Abubakar confirmed that many houses were burnt by the herders, adding: “We are yet to receive the details of those that were killed. We are still waiting for our Demsa Divisional Police Station to send the details when they conclude their investigation.”

The PPRO said no arrests have been made, stressing that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers have been going on in the area in the past few years.