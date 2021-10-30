2023: Third force will be launched soon – Yunusa Tanko

The Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Dr Yunusa Tanko, has said plans are underway to launch the much-touted ‘third force’ before the end of this year.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Dr Tanko said the ‘third force’ would be launched to depose the two big political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr Tanko, a former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), explained that the national secretariat of the NCFront had already mobilised relevant stakeholders to work out the modalities of ensuring equal benefits and responsibilities for partners and stakeholders fusing into the new alternative political platform.

“It is being built on the three layers of key like-minded ideological political parties, which are to form the nucleus of the ‘third force’ mega party.

“Consequently, to strengthen the ongoing process, the leadership of the NCFront has already mandated its Co-Chairperson, Prof Pat Utomi, to immediately interface with the Prof Attahiru Jega and Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN)-led National Political Coalition on Electoral Reforms initiated on 1st October in rallying and mobilising icons and key leaders.

“Realizing the present crisis of confidence and unity rocking the ruling political parties in Nigeria, it has become a historical duty for leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the NCFront given the rescue mission of the Front to provide a formidable, credible alternative for our frustrated electorates and citizens ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is to save Nigeria from a looming anarchy that may arise from hostilities against the 2023 elections based on the perception that it holds no value and genuine promise for the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria,” Dr Tanko said.