<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Contrary to the belief that the next Governor of Delta State will come from Delta Central senatorial district, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says he didn’t know who will be his successor and where he will come from.

This is in a departure from political permutations of power rotation pattern of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in which Governor Okowa emerged in 2015, meaning the next Governor is expected to come from Delta Central.

However, Governor Okowa said that only God will appoint his successor since it is only Him that appoints Kings, warning that he does not have such verdict on who will succeed him.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen during the quarterly media interaction held at Government House in Asaba, the state capital on Tuesday.

According to him, “I can’t give verdict on who become Governor in 2023 in Delta State. I’m not God, so I don’t know my successor now, only God knows who will take over from me so when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross over it”, the Governor stated.