Simon Okeke, former Police Service Commissioner, has pleaded with Arewa, Afenifere and other socio-cultural groups in the country to allow South East produce President Mohammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Okeke stated this in an interview with journalists at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Monday.

The elder statesman noted that it would be in the interest of equity, justice and fair play to allow Igbo produce the next president of Nigeria, pointing out that since democratic dispensations in the country, Igbo had never been elected president.

Okeke, who said he was in support of zoning as a way to douse agitations and purge segregation, marginalization and disunity among other divisive elements in the Nigeria political system, noted that zoning was politically imperative in Nigeria to allow every zone have a sense of belonging in the country.

“In the interest of peace and fair play, every zone of the federation should be entitled to the office of the presidency. Since 1999 to the present day, nobody from the South East has attained the headship of Nigeria.

“The presidency has been dominated by the North. There should be equity and justice that South East geopolitical zone should produce President Buhari’s successor.

“I am glad that Afenifere came out to support zoning the presidency to the South East. Anybody against that is unpatriotic,” Okeke said.

On the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government, Okeke noted that Nigeria was allegedly groping in darkness as to what to do to revamp the country’s ailing economy, stressing that it was only divine intervention that could save the country from its present situation.