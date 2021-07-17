2023 Presidency: Bauchi governor right man for the job – Northern youths

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group of youths from the North, Concerned Citizens of Like Minds on Saturday described the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the right man to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

To this group, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has all it takes to rescue Nigeria because of his “consuming passion and compassion to build bridges, unity and peace across the country”.

Addressing a press conference at the popular Arewa House, Kaduna, Spokesperson for the group, Mujaheed Amin Modibo, told newsmen that his group had painstakingly x-rayed the key personalities that have what it takes to lead the country and found Bala worthy.

According to Modibo, “we found the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala A Mohammed as the man who fits the definition of that position in terms of political sagacity, leadership achievements, followership, competence, capacity, influence, credibility and acceptance.

Going by his rich experience in leadership service, he has demonstrated competence in leadership at the grassroots and as a politician, he is always expanding the scope of Youth and women participatory in governance.

“We hereby passing a vote of confidence and endorsement on Sen Bala Mohammed for President 2023 because his reputation speaks for him especially now that Nigeria needs a man with exceptional and stellar qualities to steer its ship from collapsing into the ocean of abyss – God forbid.

“It is on this note that we are calling on His Excellency, Sen Bala to join the race of the Presidential seat comes 2023”.