Five Niger Delta pressure groups have insisted that the 2023 Nigerian presidency should be reserved for the Igbo or the Niger-Delta would complete its truncated two tenures in 2023.

The groups with this position are the Niger Delta Political Forum,(NDPF), South-South Youths Congress (SSYC), Centre for Niger Delta Issues (CNDI) and Ijaw Rennaisancehe group (IRG)

The Niger Delta groups spoke through their respective spokesmen, Ini Ifiok, James Akpowhere, Idongesit Emeri, Ibinowei Fine boy, and Charity Boyloaf in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Sunday.

The groups noted that “Nigeria owes a political debt to Ndigbo which should be paid in 2023 for the unity of the country.

“If the North insists they would complete the Yar’Adua tenure even after the Buhari eight-year tenure, then the Niger Delta would complete the Jonathan’s truncated tenure of 2015.”





Meanwhile, the Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, reiterated the group’s call for total restructuring of Nigeria.

Ibegbu, while speaking in an interview with newsmen during the weekend in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, said, “Ohanaeze’s position remains the restructuring of Nigeria, but however supports an Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023 for justice and equity.

“Ndigbo supported the Niger Delta, the South West and even the North at various times and these zones should now support the Igbos in 2023”.

Ibegbu thanked Gen Yakubu Gowon, Tanko Yakassai, Gen Ishola Williams, Alh Balarabe Musa, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and several other Nigeria statesmen now calling for political justice in favour of Ndigbo in 2023.

Ibegbu, however, called on Igbo politicians and Igbos to put their acts together and speak with one voice on the issue.