A group of Kebbi Youths under the aegis of Coalition for Better Kebbi State, has urged the elders in the state to drop the ideal of zoning political position, rather, they should allow credible candidates with merits to lead the state in 2023.

The group,in their maiden meeting at Argungu, went into hours of deliberations with various youth’s leaders from different parts of the state.

Speaking with newsmen after their discussions, the Chairman of the Coalition, Mallam Junaidu Wasagu, explained that the coalition was formed to address youths challenges especially unemployment and insecurity issues.

“Insecurity and unemployment are the main reason the coalition is focusing on. We observed that the issue of insecurity is all over the country, but the North region is the worst. Our youths have nothing to do after they graduated from higher institutions.





”On the zoning of political offices in Kebbi, as you observed, many speakers at the meeting spoke against it. They all shunned it. They all want it to be jettison. What we want is that,let us go for candidates who posses all the criteria, credible candidates with merits that could lead Kebbi State to it desire level”.

The Secretary of the coalition, Hon. Nafiu Garba Gunabi also argued that the coalition kicked against zoning of political offices which are agitating by some elders in the state.

According to him, “our coalition don’t want zoning. We want to people to jettison the ideal of zoning and continue with the normal arrangement we have been adopting in electing our leaders. We should continue with our normal procedure”, he said.

While speaking on the unity and peace, Mallam Adamu Attairu from Kalgo local government charged the youths not to allow politicians to disintegrated them stressed that, the coalition are designed to redress youths challenges and insecurity issue in the state.