2023: IPAC urges political leaders to collaborate for stability in Nigeria

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the political leaders to close ranks and work together to tackle the challenges facing the country.

The council’s National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, made the plea Saturday in Abuja in his New year message.

He indicated that the collaboration was necessary as Nigerians would soon enter another era of political activities, preparatory to another general election.

He urged Nigerians to rekindle their love and dedication to the country.

“As we beseech the Almighty for His continued benevolence and blessings, IPAC will want to remind that heavens only help those who strive towards improving their lot.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on all Nigerians to resolve to rekindle their love and dedication to the fatherland as they imbibe in their hearts and ways, the spirit of unity, and accommodation as a people.

“As the history and experiences of the advanced nations have shown, in spite of our heterogeneity, we must consciously embark on the building of bridges across our primordial comfort zones.

“Nigeria, in its present composition, is a divine gift to us and the entire black race that the present generation has the historic responsibility of preserving and bequeathing to future generations.

“The current exigencies in the country clearly demand that all political leaders must close ranks by forging and working across partisan divides with the common purpose and vision of finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting us a people,” Dani said.

He reiterated the significance of collective and honest commitment to deepening the culture, values and practice of democracy as a framework for the development and progress of the country.

“It is our fervent prayers and hopes that the year 2022 will come with a temperate and healing winds of economic turnaround, recovery and attendant prosperity; an atmosphere of security and stability, among others.

“Very significantly, we also pray for greater feats and victories of the nation’s gallant security agencies in the fight against the undesirable, misguided elements that have taken up arms against the rest of us,” the IPAC Chairman stated.