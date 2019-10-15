<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Clifford Iloegbune Okoye, a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) chairman, Aguata chapter in Anambra State, has said that the much agitated 2023 Igbo presidency is not only feasible but imperative for the survival of a nation called Nigeria.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that by 2023, the Igbo ethnic nationality shall produce a president in accordance with justice, fairness and equitable distribution of power in a federation like Nigeria.

Okoye, who spoke to newsmen in Nnewi on Monday , said there were two principal reasons why the call for Igbo presidency in 2023 should be given a priority attention.

According to him, “One is that pockets of agitations coming from different ethnic groups, including Igbo, is as a result of marginalization, which gives the feelings that they do not belong to Nigeria because of marginalisation.

‘If an Igbo man becomes president, certainly, the feelings that they are minority group will fizzle out. Recall that between 1992, 1993 and 1994, there were several agitations from the South West, spearheaded by NADECO, CLO and others.

“This culminated to MKO Abiola winning the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and that deprivation further fueled agitations from Yoruba nation but after Olusegun Obasanjo won and became president, the agitation in Yoruba nation died a natural death. In the North, there is no agitation because they are already in power”.

Secondly, the Igbo nation has competent personalities that are intellectually equipped to drive the economy of this nation to the next level. World over, Ndigbo produce scholars that propound theories that advanced the welfare or well being of humanity, medicine, law and others.