



The Executive Secretary, National Council for Democratic Development (NCCD), Prince Nwaeze Onu, yesterday warned politicians from the Southeast region of the country not to make the calls for Igbo presidency a sectional agenda.

Apparently reacting to an interview published on Sunday, where Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), said only a president from the Southeast would treat everybody equally, Onu stressed that the zone needs other geo-political zones to make a shot in the presidency.





Onu, a former senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South in the 2019 general elections, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, cautioned Southeast politicians to apply wisdom in their agitations and work on building affinity with other geo-political zones.