Pool Photo

The Executive Secretary, National Council for Democratic Development (NCCD), Prince Nwaeze Onu, yesterday warned politicians from the Southeast region of the country not to make the calls for Igbo presidency a sectional agenda.

Apparently reacting to an interview published on Sunday, where Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), said only a president from the Southeast would treat everybody equally, Onu stressed that the zone needs other geo-political zones to make a shot in the presidency.


Onu, a former senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South in the 2019 general elections, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, cautioned Southeast politicians to apply wisdom in their agitations and work on building affinity with other geo-political zones.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended