2022: Lagos council holds budget retreat

Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has organised a two-day budget retreat for the year 2022.

The council chairman, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, elucidated that the essence of the budget retreat tagged as the “Budget of the new beginning” is to develop a well planned 2022 appropriation that will clearly outline people’s oriented programmes and projects.

Odunmbaku made this known in a message to the opening ceremony of the two-day retreat organised by the council on Friday, at the De Meros Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, that the event is to strategise on government policies formulation that will be beneficial to the people of Ojodu and it’s effective implementation.

He said “As you are aware, the purpose of the retreat is to review our previous year budget performance, to brainstorm and make decisions on the new fiscal year budget.”

“We are changing a few things this year, we have started data capturing already. We’ll also be rolling out e-billing this year, which will assist us in reaching more places.”

“We have decided to remain focused on our 4-point Agenda (H.E.Y.S) in order to achieve our projected sustainable development. The key component of the H.E.Y.S agenda represents Health, Education, Youth & Women Empowerment and Social Infrastructure. This is also expected to form the basis for assessing the current administration.”

Odunmbaku while concluding his speech praises the management and staff of the council for their support. “I thank you all for your support, I’m a big fan of training, so training and retraining of our staff is also my responsibility, this will allow us to get new ideas and technology,” he said.

In his closing remark, the council manager, Engr. Dele Abayomi, implored all participants to contribute effectively to the growth of the council.

“On behalf of the management and staff, I want to thank you for your support Mr Chairman. To all of us here today, we must up our games, be committed and contribute effectively to the growth of the council,” said Abayomi.