<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria can now easily purchase their Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs using Remita, the leading electronic payment platform, in a fast and reliable manner.

This follows a recent announcement by the examination body of the commencement of the 2020 UTME form ePIN sales from January 13 to February 17, 2020.

To start the process, candidates are to create their profiles by sending their Surname, First Name and Middle Name (where applicable) by SMS to JAMB’s shortcode, 55019. They would thereafter receive a 10-character confirmation code on their phone.

The candidate then visits Remita website, www.remita .net and clicks ‘Buy JAMB form.’ They select ‘UTME’ and input their confirmation code and other necessary details.

Alternatively, they can complete the process by visiting JAMB’s portal where they would choose Remita as their payment option.





Thereafter, the candidate would proceed to make payment using their Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, Remita partners or designated agents nationwide. Once payment is completed, the PIN is delivered to the candidate’s phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.

“It is our desire to ensure that every candidate for the 2020 UTME has a seamless experience. To achieve this, we have provided our electronic payment system to enable them easily purchase their PIN at any time and from anywhere,” said David Okeme, Divisional Head, Applications and Vertical Markets of SystemSpecs, the providers of Remita.

For more information, candidates should visit www.remita .net/jamb.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria that helps individuals and businesses to easily send and receive funds and also settle bills of various kinds.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), is the Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.