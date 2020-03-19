<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results for candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Wednesday, JAMB said it released the new batch of 2020 UTME results for about 450,000 candidates, warning them not to fall victim to fraudsters.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who issued the statement, urged the candidates to disregard rumours making the rounds that the board cancelled the 2020 UTME examinations which took place on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.





Dr. Fabian told the candidates that they can check their 2020 UTME results with their mobile phones.

He told them to send RESULT to 55019 to access their UTME results, saying only the results of the first day were uploaded on JAMB’s website.

The JAMB spokesman, the “decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.”

Benjamin noted that the results of the other examination days would continue to be released as the examinations were taken, adding that more results will be released in due course.