<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced a new method of checking the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after shutting down its portal.

According to the examination body, the new method of checking UTME results was due to the activities of fraudsters.

JAMB said candidates should check their results using their unique telephone numbers.

“JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020.





“Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled.

“To check their results, candidates are to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019 with their unique phone number and not on the Board’s website,” it tweeted.

Earlier, there were reports that candidates who took UTME on Monday could not access their results, causing fears that their results might have been cancelled.

Before the new method, candidates could access their result’s on the JAMB portal or their profile pages.