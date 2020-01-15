<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sources close to the Lagos State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID) of the Nigeria Police Force have disclosed that for 2020, the department will intensify training and re-training of Police officers in-line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu policies.

According to a source at the SCIID, the department had completed a 300-capacity building with over ten offices and toilet facilities to facilitate the training of police personnel.

“We have quite a number of personnel to add value to and make them more productive that is why the building was erected.

“It boasts of a projector for lectures, air conditioners and a generator for constant supply of power,” the source said.





According to the source, the building would be commissioned by the end of January by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The source said that senior police officers from the Command as well as donors who are the major stakeholders would also be attending the commissioning of the building.

“Basically, the building which started construction in July 2019 has been duly completed.

“The building will be used to enhance our training as police officers and police officers from other departments can make use of the building for lectures and training,” the source said.

We gathered that one-storey building has a huge hall filled with brand new chairs while each of the rooms on the top floor has its inbuilt toilets with several toilets for convenience purpose.