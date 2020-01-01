<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker , Osun House of Assembly has called on Nigerians to focus more on locally made products for the sustainability of the country’s economy in 2020.

Owoeye, in a new year message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Alabi, on Wednesday, also called on them to look inward and patronise indigenous manufacturers.

Owoeye also enjoined Nigerians to always strive for the good of the land, saying the much publicised next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), must begin with every Nigerian to ensure a more prosperous country.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to cut down their dependence on foreign goods, especially food stuff to increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship.

The speaker stated that patronising Nigerian grown food and other products would help save the local currency which currently he noted carried too much pressure.

He expressed concern that despite the huge potential in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing,Nigeria needed more efforts in making use of these opportunities.

Owoeye, who commended the Federal Government for closing the land borders, said the effort had been yielding good fruits with the increment in the patronage of locally grown rice and other cereals.

He said: “The recent border closure has yielded so much results in terms of local production.

“We should sustain it and Nigerians should do more to patronise local content, by so doing, we will be strengthening our economy and reduce unemployment in the country.”

He also urged the people of Osun to pray for the state and the administration of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola so that development, peace and security would continue to reign.

The Speaker noted that the benefits of the recently concluded Economic summit in the State could only come into fruition with the prayers of all.