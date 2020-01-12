<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Faruq Yahaya, has charged its personnel to redouble their efforts and achieve more this year.

The army boss made the call during this year’s West African Social Activities (WASA) held at Ribadu Cantonment, old NDA in Kaduna on Saturday evening.

According to him, “2019 has been successful for the division, where all training directives of the Chief of Army Staff and that of the GOC were implemented satisfactorily.

“We have conducted several operations and exercises with a lot of successes. We have challenges in other areas which we have worked on and with the support, guidance and direction of the army chief, we have been able to do all and have severally been commended for achieving results.

“We were lucky to host the Chief of Army Staff first-quarter annual conference, which was combined with combat arms training week at the beginning of the year and was adjudged very successful.”





The GOC further added that the division participated in the Nigerian Army small arms championship held in Ibadan where the division came first in the championship and collected prizes for all the events.

“For us in the division, it was a well-accomplished year and that’s why we can’t afford to have anything less this year.”

In a remark, former General Officer Commanding 1 Division Kaduna, Maj-Gen Jokotola (retd) commended the division for its contributions towards the successful conduct of last year’s general elections peacefully within its area of responsibility.

“The fact that there were no crises in 1 Division Area of responsibility before, during and after the elections is a testimony to the dedication to duty of personnel of the division.

“These efforts have facilitated an environment where socio-economic activities now readily thrive,” he noted.