Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has hit the ground running in the new year by reeling off a number of fundamental programs that his Ministry intends using to engender turnaround in key areas.

“To all Nigerian Youth and Sports family, best wishes for a happy new year 2020. We will continue with the initiatives and restructuring we have begun – determined to keep our eyes at the tip of the spear,” Dare tweeted on his Twitter platform on 1st January.

“Earnest work is ongoing to rejuvenate sports development in all ramifications in Nigeria. It’s not a dash but a long distance race and we have started. We do not crave early applauds, rather we want to use this given opportunity to change the fundamentals of sports development.

“For our teeming Youth, the government will provide and open up more opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition working with strategic implementation partners. In this regard, this government is in a hurry to ratchet up the numbers of engaged Youth.

“Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God’s Grace.”

Dare added: “Our short term Sports Development Plan for the next 2 years gradually unfolds. It is focused on Infrastructure, Athletes Welfare, Grassroot Sports and Sports as a viable business. Abuja Stadium is on its way back, National Stadium Lagos is set for concession, Ahmadu Bello Stadium will soon undergo renovation, Headmasters’ Cup for primary Schools and Principals Cup coming back, a new Talent Hunt Program, THP, is being finalized, Adoption Initiative is birthed and the policy to turn sports into business are being pursued among other things

“We will do all within our powers to ensure that we make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan count for Nigeria and Nigerians. Our athletes will be exposed to the best training, competitions and camping possible. The process is already ongoing and will be sustained.

“The ministry will in 2020 monitor and ensure the completion of about 20 mini-stadiums across the country. The Imo-model of one mini-Stadium per Local government by each state will be marketed.

“The government of President Buhari is committed to increasing the level of investment in our Youth as the slew of new Youth engagements unfold and the previous ones are strengthened and consolidated. The MYSD takes the lead in partnership with other MDAs with Youth development focus,” the ambitious and result-oriented minister concluded.