The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called on journalists covering the Assembly to be united in a bid to achieve better results in the New Year.

Obasa, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Strategy and Security, Hon. Tunde Braimoh made this call at the annual Get Together/New Year Programmes of the journalists covering the House.

The Speaker noted that there is a huge dividend in working together as an indivisible entity.

He applauded the Organising Committee for the event, adding that it was not easy to serve and that when one does it is a thankless job.

“Togetherness in a forum like this is mandatory by God. God loves togetherness, but we are selfish in nature and seclude ourselves.

“But we need each other. God wants us to be together. I can imagine the odds that come with this kind of events.

“It is not easy to put such an event together. May God grant you more wisdom, understanding and knowledge to be of service to Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking also, The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Kazeem Akinreti, admonished journalists to look at the profession and make the best use of it.

“It is the best profession in the world. We should enhance the credibility of the profession. We are seeking reelection this year.

“We are moving to our new office this year as this is the best legacy. We will want the Hon. Tunde Braimoh to help us with the media enhancement bill as Lagos State is where we have more journalists.

“In some countries such as Singapore and others, there are funds, where media houses get money to pay salaries if they don’t have enough money to pay staff.

“We have the impunity of not paying our workers in Nigeria. It is not acceptable in other countries. I have five months to work and spend the remaining three months for election.

“But I will ensure that the Media Enhancement Bill sees the light of the day so that we can change the face of the media in Lagos State,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Hon. Dayo Saka Fafunmi stressing the Speaker recognizes the contributions of LAHACA members in the Assembly.

According to Fafunmi better days lies ahead for journalist and the state in general, if journalists project the legislature and by extension the state objectively.

The Chairman of LAHACA, Mr Akinboye Akintola, expressed gratitude to God for preserving the lives of members of the association since last year and for making it possible for them to witness another year.

“We thank God for the year 2020, a year of progress and expansion.

“This year’s edition of our event is different as we have been able to introduce seminars as the facilitators would speak on different issues,” he said.

Boye stated that 2019 was an election year in Nigeria, the year of inauguration of the 9th Lagos Assembly and the last year for the current executive of LAHACA.

Meanwhile, there were talks on “A Journalist As An Entrepreneur by a former Sunday Editor of The Nation Newspaper, Mr Lekan Otunfodunrin and Health Talk by Dr Juliet Ottoh, a clinical psychologist with the Department of Psychiatry, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Speaking during the first lecture, Mr Lekan Otunfodunrin said that journalists must know the business aspect of their job by developing capacity and exploring profitable angles of the scope of their operation.

Otunfodunrin stated that journalists needed to become entrepreneurs due to the state of the industry, state of the economy and digital disruption.

According to him, there is a need for the opportunity to create good products and maximize potentials.

“a journalist could start his own publication or broadcast organizations. He should create content and independent production.

“A journalist could do media support services such as providing editorial services, consultancy, public relations, training knowledge and sharing.

“He could go into non-journalism related business. He should also know his skills, knowledge, passion and network. Journalists must change their mindsets every day,” he said.

In the second lecture, Dr Juliet Ottoh pointed out that most occupations were stressful, and that stress is part of life.

Ottoh explained that getting a new job or getting married is stressful, and urged the audience to think of how to reduce stress in their everyday lives.

“Our attitude can lead to stress. The feeling that you have lost personal control can lead to stress.

“The feeling that outside force is challenging or threatening you,” she said.

The psychologist identified work overload, time pressure, physical danger and relationship at work as some of the sources of stress.