The House of Representatives has said it will continue to support the Nigeria Air force in the discharge of its duties through robust oversight engagements in 2020 and beyond.

The Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

Koko, who represents Koko-Besse-Maiyama Federal constituency of Kebbi State, expressed hope that 2020 would herald peace and prosperity for the country.

The lawmaker, while lauding the efforts of President Buhari in piloting the affairs of the country in 2019, urged Nigerians to begin the New Year with prayers and supplications for more commitment and sustenance of past gains for the country.

“The year 2020 has ushered in a New Year and new hope for a country blessed with her natural resources, as I look forward to delivering dividends of democracy promised during my campaign. As the Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, I will also discharge my constitutional duties effectively for the development of Nigeria,” said the legislator.

“The House Committee on Air Force will do all within her powers to carry out our legislative business to support the Nigeria Air Force in our oversight functions in the New year and beyond.

“I call on all of us and my constituents to continue to offer prayers for our nation and our leaders; and to be hopeful that the year 2020 will usher in peace as we continue to make laws that will improve the living condition of our people.

“I hereby wish every Nigerian a peaceful and prosperous New Year as we continue to pray and support Mr President’s administration and policies in making Nigeria a country like no other,” Koko stated.