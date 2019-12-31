<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged all Nigerians, especially the Christian community to remain steadfast in prayers as God will restore the country’s lost glory.

This is contained in a goodwill message of Ayokunle signed on Tuesday by his Special Assistance on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

The CAN boss pleaded with Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the country.

It reads in part: “As the nation enters another New Year today, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged all Nigerians, especially the Christian community to remain steadfast in their faith, confidence and hope because God is deeply concerned about Nigeria and His plans and purposes will be fulfilled in our nation against all obvious odds.

“His Eminence, Ayokunle anchored his message to the nation on Jeremiah 29:11 where God Almighty reassured the nation of the Israel saying: “For I know the thoughts I have toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”.

“According to his eminence, it is instructive that when the Lord gave this message to the people of Israel, they were languishing under a draconian captivity, just like the present Nigeria. However, at the set time, He gave them a new beginning according to His word.

“As a nation, Nigeria has been in captivity of insecurity occasioned by the menace of unending terrorism, banditary, herdsmen, kidnapping, religious persecution, nepotism, economic predicament and its attendant consequences, graduate unemployment, food scarcity, Naira devaluations, political turmoil and electoral manipulations and a host of others. Nigerians are groaning and it is as if our government is helpless but our God is not.

“God is stepping into the situation and we will soon rejoice and celebrate, in Jesus Name, when God returns our captivity. The siege is over and we should rejoice in hope and in expectations of divine help and intervention.

“Year 2020 is our year of complete Deliverance, Freedom, Liberty, Peace, Recovery and Restoration. Let no one consider suicide as an option.

“Let those who are engaging in suicidal trips to Europe through the Mediterranean sea shelve the ideas. Let those who are engaging in all forms of criminalities repent and return to God who is ready to forgive and position them for the coming victory and celebrations. It will not be long when God will heal our Land and there will be unprecedented celebrations in Nigeria in Jesus Name. It is a New Dawn”.